Zetterlund registered a power-play assist, six shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

Zetterlund has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The 25-year-old winger has added 11 shots and nine hits in that span, solidifying his status as a reliable multi-category contributor in fantasy. For the season, he's up to nine goals, eight helpers, 54 shots, 55 hits, 25 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 25 appearances.