Zetterlund signed a two-year contract worth $2.9 million with the Sharks on Saturday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Zetterlund posted 23 points in 67 games between the Devils and the Sharks last season. He was included as part of the return in the Timo Meier trade in February. Zetterlund should have a chance to claim a middle-six role and potentially feature on the Sharks' power play in 2023-24.