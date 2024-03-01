Zetterlund registered two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Zetterlund had a pair of multi-point efforts over seven games in February. One of his two helpers Thursday came on the power play. The winger is up to 15 goals, 10 assists, six power-play points, 136 shots on net, 89 hits, 51 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 58 appearances. Zetterlund doesn't shine in any one area, but he can be useful for fantasy managers who have no concerns with plus-minus.