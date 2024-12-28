Zetterlund produced a pair of assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zetterlund has two goals and four assists over his last six outings. His first helper Friday was the 100th point of his career, coming just one appearance after the 200th career game. The winger has solidified his place as a top-six winger for the Sharks this year, racking up 11 goals, 15 helpers, 77 shots on net, 70 hits, 41 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating over 38 contests.