Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Zetterlund was questionable heading into Friday's game due to a lower-body injury, but he suited up for 19:43 in this contest. He scored in the opening minute, but that was all the Sharks could get past Karel Vejmelka. Zetterlund ended a nine-game goal drought and is now at 12 tallies, 28 points, 89 shots on net, 79 hits, 45 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 44 appearances. He's battled a couple of minor injuries lately, so his recent struggles may be related to those issues.