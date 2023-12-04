Zetterlund tallied a goal on three shots in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Zetterlund cut New York's lead to 6-4 in the third period, burying a rebound off Jonathan Quick for his third goal in five games. The 24-year-old Zetterlund now has a career-best seven goals and 10 points through 25 games this season. The Swedish winger does offer some scoring potential, and he should continue to see top-line usage on a rebuilding Sharks team.