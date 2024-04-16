Zetterlund scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and went minus-2 in Monday's 9-2 loss to the Oilers.

Zetterlund has three goals and five assists over his last nine outings. The 24-year-old's tally Monday was far too late to make a difference in the game, but it's good to see him still making an effort late in a lost season for the Sharks. He's at 23 goals, 43 points, 200 shots on net, 120 hits, 71 blocked shots and a minus-31 rating through 81 appearances.