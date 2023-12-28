Zetterlund scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Zetterlund capitalized on a turnover in the first period, but that was the extent of the Sharks' offense. The 24-year-old has two goals and an assist over his last three contests. He continues to occupy a top-six role as well as a spot on the first power-play unit. Zetterlund has reached the 10-goal mark for the first time in his career, and he's added five assists, 78 shots on net, 31 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 35 appearances.