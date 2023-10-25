Zetterlund scored a goal on four shots in the Sharks' 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.
Zetterlund opened the scoring, beating Anthony Stolarz off a nice feed from William Eklund. This goal marks the second goal and third point in six games for the Swedish forward. He should continue to occupy a role on the middle-six forward core and second power-play unit for the Sharks.
More News
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: One of each in loss•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Re-ups with San Jose•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Deals helper Tuesday•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Generates assist Monday•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Notches first helper with new team•
-
Sharks' Fabian Zetterlund: Sent to San Jose•