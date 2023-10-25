Watch Now:

Zetterlund scored a goal on four shots in the Sharks' 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday.

Zetterlund opened the scoring, beating Anthony Stolarz off a nice feed from William Eklund. This goal marks the second goal and third point in six games for the Swedish forward. He should continue to occupy a role on the middle-six forward core and second power-play unit for the Sharks.

