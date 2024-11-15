Zetterlund scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Zetterlund tallied with 27 seconds left in regulation to get the Sharks within a goal, but they didn't tie the game. The 25-year-old winger has four points and a plus-5 rating over six outings in November. He continues to be solid in a second-line role, racking up 12 points (two on the power play), 41 shots on net, 41 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 18 appearances this season.