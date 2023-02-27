The Sharks acquired Zetterlund, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Nikita Okhotyuk, Andreas Johnsson and three draft picks, including a 2023 first, from the Devils in exchange for Timo Meier (upper body), Scott Harrington, Timur Ibragimov, Santeri Hatakka, Zachary Emond, and a fifth-round pick on Sunday.

Zetterlund has tallied six goals and 20 points through 45 games with the Devils this season. The 23-year-old winger dominated the AHL level last year with 24 goals and 52 points. He could see some top-six minutes on the Sharks' depleted roster.