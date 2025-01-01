Zetterlund (upper body) will play in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia, according to Max Miller of NHL.com.

Zetterlund won't miss any playing time despite being deemed a game-time decision for Tuesday's matchup. He has accounted for 11 goals, 26 points, 79 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 70 hits in 39 appearances this season. With Zetterlund available to play against the Flyers, Collin Graf will be a healthy scratch.