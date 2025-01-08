Zetterlund posted a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zetterlund had been held off the scoresheet over the previous four games, his longest slump of the season. He has four assists over nine outings since his last goal, but he remains in a top-six role. The 25-year-old winger is at 27 points, 87 shots on net, 77 hits, 44 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 43 appearances. Zetterlund offers well-rounded production, especially for a winger, but his recent play is a caution to fantasy managers that he may not be consistent over the long haul.