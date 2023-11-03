Zetterlund scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Thursday's 10-1 loss to the Canucks.

Zetterlund prevented the Sharks from getting shut out by scoring with 3:48 left in the game. The 24-year-old winger has been arguably one of the only bright spots for the team with three goals and an assist through 10 contests. The Sharks have just 10 goals as a team. Zetterlund has added 19 shots on net, 10 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-7 rating. If he sticks in a top-six role, he could still contribute on offense, but his plus-minus is likely to remain deep in the red all year.