Zetterlund scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres.
Zetterlund had been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games. He's had some trouble generating chances, posting just three shots on net over his last five outings, which will certainly take the wind out of his sails on offense. The winger is at eight goals, 15 points, 44 shots on net, 50 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across 23 appearances in a top-six role this season.
