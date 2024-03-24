Zetterlund scored two goals, added an assist and went minus-4 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Two of his three points came on the power play. The winger entered Saturday with no points over his last three games. The 24-year-old has been one of the Sharks' better forwards this year, racking up 20 goals, 35 points (12 on the power play), 166 shots on net, 105 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-30 rating through 70 appearances. He should continue to see top-six minutes.