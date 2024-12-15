Zetterlund scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Utah.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky has used a demotion to the fourth line as a way to spark production from struggling forwards. That's where Zetterlund started this contest, but he was back in his usual top-six role by the end. The winger has been limited to one assist over the previous six games, and his goal was his first power-play point since Nov. 27 versus the Senators. Aside from the recent slump, Zetterlund has been one of the Sharks' better forwards, compiling 10 goals, 12 assists, four power-play points, 69 shots on net, 66 hits, 34 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 33 appearances.