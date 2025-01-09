Zetterlund (lower body) will join the team for its trip to face Utah on Friday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Zetterlund is currently stuck in a nine-game goal drought during which he recorded four assists, 15 shots and 11 hits while averaging 18:12 of ice time. With Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed) unavailable, the team may need to call up a forward from AHL San Jose -- unless Nico Sturm (lower body) is deemed good to go. Alternatively, the Sharks could decide to deploy seven blueliners in Zetterlund's absence.