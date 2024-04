Bystedt was assigned to AHL San Jose on Monday.

Bystedt was decent as a youngster playing in the SHL this season, picking up eight goals and 17 points through 47 games with Linkoping HC. The 2022 first-round pick will join the Barracuda for now, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make his NHL debut at some point over the final two-plus weeks of the 2023-24 campaign.