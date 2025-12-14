Bystedt scored twice and added an assist in AHL San Jose's 4-3 overtime win over Texas.

Bystedt had the Barracuda's first and last goals in this game. The 21-year-old had gone six games without scoring and three contests without a point prior to Saturday. He's now at six goals, 20 points and a plus-7 rating over 23 appearances this season, well on his way to surpassing the 31 points he had in 50 regular-season outings last year. His offensive game has rounded out better than expected, but the Sharks have plenty of young players ahead of him in terms of importance to the team's future.