Bystedt was selected 27th overall by the Sharks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

Bystedt is a 6-foot-3 pivot with decent speed, but is a real project. His hands are heavy and a touch slow, and he doesn't stand out with defensive skills. Overall, he's solid in a lot of areas, but no one skill sticks out. And that means it's hard to project where he fits. Bystedt will be given a long leash to grow his game, but likely tops out on the third line at best.