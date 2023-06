Bystedt signed a three-year, entry-level contract with San Jose on Monday.

Bystedt notched seven goals and 20 points in 45 games with Linkoping HC of the SHL during the 2022-23 season. He also produced four goals and six assists in seven contests for Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Championship. The Sharks selected Bystedt 27th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. It's unclear at this time if the 19-year-old forward will come to North America for the 2023-24 campaign.