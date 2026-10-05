Bystedt scored twice and added an assist in AHL San Jose's 5-4 overtime win over San Diego.

Bystedt was held off the scoresheet in the Barracuda's season opener before posting a big game this time out. The forward took a leap forward last year with 60 points over 65 regular-season games, nearly doubling his output from his 31-point rookie year in 2024-25. While he's still just 22 years old, Bystedt has gotten a bit passed over by younger and more talented prospects in the Sharks' system, though he could still find his way to the big club with another strong AHL campaign.

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