Bystedt scored twice and added an assist in AHL San Jose's 5-4 overtime win over San Diego.

Bystedt was held off the scoresheet in the Barracuda's season opener before posting a big game this time out. The forward took a leap forward last year with 60 points over 65 regular-season games, nearly doubling his output from his 31-point rookie year in 2024-25. While he's still just 22 years old, Bystedt has gotten a bit passed over by younger and more talented prospects in the Sharks' system, though he could still find his way to the big club with another strong AHL campaign.