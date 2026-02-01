Bystedt scored a goal and added two assists in AHL San Jose's 7-2 win over Calgary on Saturday.

Bystedt finished January with four goals and eight assists over 10 appearances. It's another strong month for the 21-year-old, who already has career highs in goals (13), assists (23) and points (36) over 38 AHL outings this season, surpassing his 31-point total from 50 regular-season games last year. Bystedt is still waiting for his NHL debut, but he's done an excellent job in growing his game in 2025-26.