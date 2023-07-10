Zadina inked a one-year, $1.1 million contract with San Jose on Monday.

Zadina collected 28 goals and 68 points in 190 games with Detroit over the past five seasons prior to having his contract terminated. The 23-year-old forward has failed to live up to expectations since being selected with the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Zadina will get a fresh start with the Sharks, and his offensive upside could make him a solid addition to the roster.