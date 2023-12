Zadina scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Zadina scored after scooping up a loose puck early in the third period. This was Zadina's first game on the Sharks' top line and he made the most of the opportunity alongside Tomas Hertl and William Eklund. Zadina has three points over his last six games and eight points, 45 shots and a minus-21 rating through 28 outings overall.