Zadina scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

The Blues coughed up the puck in their own zone, and Zadina got to it before anyone else to tally the opening goal. He snapped an eight-game slump with his goal Saturday. The 24-year-old winger is up to 13 tallies, 23 points, 131 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-40 rating through 68 appearances. Zadina has mainly seen bottom-six minutes in his first year with the Sharks, but he's had some bursts of production anyway.