Zadina scored two goals, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flames.

This was Zadina's first career four-point game. He set up the Sharks' first two goals, which came off turnovers by the Flames, and then he scored twice in 37 seconds in the third period. Prior to Thursday, Zadina had picked up just one assist over his previous nine outings. The 24-year-old has 17 points, 84 shots on net and a minus-23 rating through 48 contests. He'll need to find some consistency to be an option for most fantasy managers.