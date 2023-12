Zadina registered a pair of assists, five shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Canucks.

Zadina has four points over his last three games. He's spent the last two full contests in a top-line role, and the increased playing time has had an instant impact on his success. For the season, Zadina has 10 points, 50 shots and a minus-23 rating over 29 appearances. The 24-year-old is only an option in deeper fantasy formats for as long as he can maintain his larger role.