Zadina left Friday's game against Montreal due to a "nagging" upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Zadina put one shot on net while logging just 4:14 of ice time Friday. The 23-year-old has yet to miss a game this season but it sounds like he's been playing through a minor issue for some time. His status for Saturday's matchup with the Canucks is still unclear.