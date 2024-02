Zadina scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Zadina tallied midway through the third period to cut the Sharks' deficit to one goal. He's picked up five points over his last five games, but a four-point effort versus the Flames on Feb. 15 fueled most of that run. The 24-year-old winger has 18 points, 91 shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-25 rating through 51 appearances this season, playing primarily in a bottom-six role.