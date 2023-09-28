Zadina sustained an undisclosed injury that isn't believed to be serious in Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Zadina was hurt in the third period and didn't return to the game, but it sounds like that was more of a precaution. The 23-year-old winger is trying to win a roster spot in training camp after signing a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Sharks following his previous deal with the Red Wings being terminated. If Zadina makes the team, he'll likely play in a bottom-six role.