Zadina sustained an undisclosed injury that isn't believed to be serious in Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Zadina was hurt in the third period and didn't return to the game, but it sounds like that was more of a precaution. The 23-year-old winger is trying to win a roster spot in training camp after signing a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Sharks following his previous deal with the Red Wings being terminated. If Zadina makes the team, he'll likely play in a bottom-six role.
More News
-
Sharks' Filip Zadina: Agrees to terms with Sharks•
-
Filip Zadina: Red Wings will terminate contract•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Goes on waivers•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Breakout campaign remains elusive•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Facing season-ending absence•
-
Red Wings' Filip Zadina: Not playing Saturday•