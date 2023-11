Zadina (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Zadina sat out Saturday's 4-3 win over Vancouver after he was injured in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to Montreal. He will miss at least the next three contests, starting with Monday's matchup against Washington. Zadina has three goals, two assists and 30 shots on net over 20 outings this season. In a corresponding move, Justin Bailey was added to the Sharks' roster after signing a one-year, two-way contract.