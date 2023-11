Zadina scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Zadina tallied at 1:53 of the third period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 23-year-old snapped a nine-game point drought. He's at three goals, 20 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 13 appearances this season. He played on the third line Thursday, but he's bounced around the lineup a bit as head coach David Quinn searches for any chemistry among his forwards.