Zadina (lower body) is feeling better, but won't return for Saturday's game against Minnesota, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

The fact that Zadina is making progress in his recovery does leave the door open for him to return before the end of the campaign. The Sharks will play Monday against Edmonton and conclude the season with a contest versus Calgary on Thursday. The 24-year-old has 13 goals and 23 points in 72 outings in 2023-24.