Zadina notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Zadina has managed three points over his last seven contests, but his overall poor play has seen him fall into a highly limited role on the fourth line. The 24-year-old is at 13 points, 76 shots on net, 24 hits and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances. Zadina's failed to score enough to justify a roster spot on most fantasy squads.