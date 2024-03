Zadina scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Stars.

Zadina has 10 goals on the year, five of which he's scored in the last nine contests. The winger is up to 20 points, 104 shots on net, 43 hits and a minus-29 rating through 56 outings. There are still flaws in his game, but Zadina has shown some growth in the second half of the campaign while logging middle-six minutes.