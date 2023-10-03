Zadina (undisclosed) is expected to play in Tuesday's preseason matchup versus Vegas, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Zadina has been brought along slowly since suffering an injury Sept. 27 against Anaheim. He is slated to play alongside Nico Sturm and Alexander Barabanov in Tuesday's contest. Zadina is projected to be a middle-six forward for the Sharks this campaign.