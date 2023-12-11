Zadina notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

The helper was Zadina's first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 24-year-old winger has seen bottom-six minutes since his return, so it's no surprise there hasn't been much offense for his effort. He's at six points, 35 shots on net and a minus-19 rating through 23 appearances in his first season with the Sharks. That's roughly in line with the seven points in 30 games he generated with the Red Wings in 2022-23.