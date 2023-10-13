Zadina scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Zadina's goal may have been about the only bright spot for the Sharks in this game. The 23-year-old was signed by the Sharks after he agreed to terminate his contract with the Red Wings. Zadina figures to get a larger opportunity in San Jose than he was ever afforded in Detroit, but how much that translates into production remains to be seen. He never posted more than 24 points in any of his five seasons with the Red Wings, but he's off to a solid start in 2023-24.