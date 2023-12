Zadina logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Zadina has two helpers over his last five games. The 24-year-old winger has been limited to a bottom-six role since returning from an upper-body injury in early December. He's at seven points (two on the power play) through 27 contests, matching his output from 30 games a year ago. Zadina has added 39 shots on net and a minus-22 rating. His limited role and lack of offense is enough to keep him off of most fantasy rosters.