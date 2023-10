Zadina scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Zadina tied the game at 2-2 with a quick response to Jaccob Slavin's shorthanded marker in the second period. The goal was Zadina's second in three games this season. The 23-year-old has added eight shots on net and a minus-2 rating. He saw just 14:13 of ice time in this contest, though it's unclear if that's an indication Zadina may lose his grip on a first-line role.