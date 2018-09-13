Perron was sent to San Jose by Ottawa as part of the blockbuster Erik Karlsson trade Thursday.

With Karlsson headlining the deal -- and the multitude of pieces sent the other way -- Perron's name will likely get lost in the shuffle. The winger is a relatively untested prospect who racked up 108 points in 62 games in his final season in the QMJHL (2015-16). The winger's numbers haven't been the greatest in the AHL, but perhaps a move stateside will help revitalize the 22-year-old's career.