Claesson will be called up to the active roster ahead of Friday's matchup with Anaheim, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Claesson will serve as the emergency seventh blueliner for the team's four-game road trip but is unlikely to crack the lineup barring an injury. It likely won't be the first time Claesson is moved between levels this season as he figures to remain a fringe NHL option this year.