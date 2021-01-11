Claesson has been waived by San Jose, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Claesson spent most of the 2019-20 season with AHL Charlotte, notching 19 points in 47 contests, but he also drew into five games with the Devils, picking up two points over that span. The 28-year-old Swede has racked up 155 games of NHL experience over the past five campaigns, so he's a good candidate for the Sharks' taxi squad.