Claesson was promoted to the active roster Sunday, per CBS Sports.
With Radim Simek (upper body) on injured reserve and Erik Karlsson (lower body) questionable for Monday's game versus the Ducks, it's all hands on deck for the Sharks on the blue line. Claesson isn't expected to play a significant role even if he gets into the lineup.
More News
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Moves to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Bounces between levels•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Added to active roster•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Hits waivers•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Signs two-way deal with Sharks•
-
Devils' Fredrik Claesson: Out against Pittsburgh•