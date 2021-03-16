Claesson was promoted from the taxi squad Monday, according to CapFriendly.
Claesson will be a healthy scratch once again Monday. He's appeared in just four games with the Sharks this season and hasn't been active since Feb. 22.
More News
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Reassigned to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Promoted from taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Down to taxi squad again•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Joins active roster•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Demoted to taxi squad•
-
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Rises to active roster•