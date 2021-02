Claesson was promoted to the active roster Saturday, per CapFriendly.

Claesson isn't expected to play in Saturday's contest, as Radim Simek and Erik Karlsson are both returning from injury. Instead, the 28-year-old Claesson will serve as a healthy scratch. It's a role he should probably get used to, as he isn't likely in the Sharks' game-day plans when their defense corps is at full health.