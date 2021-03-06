site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Fredrik Claesson: Rises to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Claesson was promoted to the active roster Friday, per CBS Sports.
Claesson continues to be injury insurance in warmups without seeing much playing time for the Sharks.
