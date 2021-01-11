Claesson signed a one-year, two-way deal with San Jose on Sunday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Claesson spent most of last season with AHL Charlotte, scoring 19 points in 47 games. Over 155 total NHL contests, the 28-year-old blueliner has tallied seven goals and 28 points. He'll provide some depth insurance for San Jose's defensive group this season.